Pune school

Probe ordered in Pune school's diktat on girl's innerwear

A fresh probe has been ordered in the recent controversy at MAEER MIT's Vishwashanti Gurukul by state Education Minister Vinod Tawde. 

PUNE: A fresh probe has been ordered in the recent controversy at MAEER MIT's Vishwashanti Gurukul by state Education Minister Vinod Tawde. 

Speaking to Zee 24 Taas, the minister confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the entire matter.

In its school diaries for the new academic session, Vishwashanti Gurukul school mentioned explicit directives on innerwear for girl students, which left several parents baffled.

The school stated that girls should wear white coloured or skin coloured innerwear.

Parents were forced to sign this decree to make sure everyone abides by the rules or else strict action will be taken.

Objected to the rules, angry parents later gathered outside the school premises and now approached the Director of Primary Education.

Tags:
Pune schoolgirl studentsInnerwear

