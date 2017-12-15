Prohibitory orders in place in Udaipur over fears of communal tension

Jaipur: Mobile Internet services in Udaipur were suspended for another 24 hours as a precautionary measure amid apprehensions of communal tension, police said today.

The services were suspended on Wednesday night for 24 hours after some groups announced to take out processions in support of Shambhulal Regar, who is in custody for hacking a Muslim migrant labourer to death, burning the body and filming the barbaric act in Rajsamand, police said.

"As a preventive measure, mobile Internet services were further suspended for 24 hours in Udaipur. Section 144 of the CrPC remains imposed," SP Udaipur Rajendra Prasad said.

Police yesterday detained more than 200 people and cane-charged a mob that tried to take out a rally in support of Regar in Udaipur.

They arrested one Updesh Rana who had in a social media post announced to take out the rally.

At least 30 policemen, including a few senior police officers, were injured in stone pelting by the mob, the SP said.

The situation is under control now, he said.

Regar, 36, had hacked Mohammed Afrazul to death and burnt the body on December 6.

Afrazul had migrated to Rajsamand from West Bengal for work.

Regar had roped in his 14-year-old nephew to film the killing.

After the barbaric act, Regar posted videos of the killing with inflammatory and communal comments to defend the act.

