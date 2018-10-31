हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indira Gandhi

Proud of Dadi, tweets Rahul Gandhi; Leaders pays tribute to late PM Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

The nation remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. The first and the only woman Prime Minister of India, Indira was assassinated at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.

Image Courtesy: @INCIndia ‏

NEW DELHI: The nation remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. The first and the only woman Prime Minister of India, Indira was assassinated at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.

“Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Several Congress leaders took to social media to pay tributes.

"Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her,” tweeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh paid floral tributes at Shakti Sthal, Indira Gandhi's samadhi.

“Today we honour the Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the first female Prime Minister of India and one of the strongest leaders our country has seen. Through her premiership, our nation saw great victory, incredible development & most importantly upliftment of all sections of society,” tweeted Congress' official handle.

“On 31 st October 1984 34 years ago Indira Gandhi martyred herself on the alter of National Unity & integrity of India.The Iron Lady who changed the map of South Asia in 1971 was dignity, courage & grit personified. My salute to her on the day of her martyrdom #ShaheedIndiraGandhi,” wrote Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

“'The power to question is the basis of all human progress' Remembering the words of wisdom of India’s first and till date only female PM, the Iron Lady #IndiraGandhi ji on the anniversary of her demise. My tributes to her eternal soul,” tweeted Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Indira Gandhi was shot dead by two of her bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

