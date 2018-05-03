PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 expected today on pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com, examresult.net.

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the results of PSEB Class 10 board examination results 2018 on Thursday, May 3, on it official website pseb.ac.in. Candidates can also check results at indiaresults.com and examresult.net.

The rumours of results declaration have been going on for over a week now, with the official websites often crashing as several students logged on in anticipation of mark sheets. Servers frequently threw up responses that 'This site can’t be reached.' A similar confusion had prevailed during PSEB Class 12 results.

Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination which was held between March 12 to March 31.

Please note, no official statements or dates were announced for the PSEB Class 10 results 2018. PSEB had earlier declared the Class 12 results 2018 on April 23. No official statements or dates were announced for the Class 12 results also.

The announcement of results of PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been delayed this year. This is because the board conducted re-test of a few subjects. The re-examinations were scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 20.

The board has commenced with the process of re-evaluation of the answer sheets of PSEB Class 12 Exam 2018. Candidates interested to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets need to log on to the official website and fill in the forms till May 11 for a fee of Rs 500 per subject through a challan.

After filing the forms and paying the fees online students will have to submit a printout or a hard copy of the challan to the board’s regional centre in their respective districts.

Here is how you can access your PSEB Class 10 Matriculation result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen

You can also register yourself on the website with your name, roll number, mobile number and email ID so that you are notified once the results are declared.