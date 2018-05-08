PSEB Class 10 Result 2018: Punjab Board to declare Class 10 Matric results tomorrow on May 9, rank list today at pseb.ac.in

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to release the PSEB Class 10 Matric results 2018 on Wednesay, May 9, 2018. The board will also announce its rank list on the official website pseb.ac.in today on May 8. The board reportedly confirmed this in a statement issued on Monday.

PSEB Class 10th Matriculation exam was held from March 12 to 31, 2018. The board has already announced the Class 12 results on April 23, 2018.

PSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018: List of official websites to check results

1. pseb.ac.in

2. indiaresults.com

3. examresults.net

The rumours of results declaration have been going on for two weeks, with the official websites often crashing as several students logged on in anticipation of scores. Servers frequently threw up responses that 'This site can’t be reached.' A similar confusion had prevailed during PSEB Class 12 results.

Here is how you can access your PSEB Class 10 Matriculation result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen