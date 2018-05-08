PSEB class 10 result 2018 rank list declared on pseb.ac.in: Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana tops, Jasmeen Kaur 2nd and Puneet Kaur 3rd

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the PSEB Class 10 Matric results 2018 on May 8, Tuesday. Gurpreet Singh from Ludhiana's Shri Harikrishan Sahib Senior Secondary School topped the examination securing 98 per cent.

The board has also announced its rank list on the official website pseb.ac.in. Jasmeen Kaur of Kapurthala bagged the second position with a score of 97.85 percent while Puneet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib secured 97.59 per cent in the examination.

PSEB Class 10th Matriculation exam was conducted from March 12 to March 31, 2018. The board has already announced the Class 12 results on April 23, 2018.

PSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018: Here is the list of official websites to check results:

1. pseb.ac.in

2. indiaresults.com

3. examresults.net

The rumours of results declaration were going on for two weeks, with the official websites often crashing as several students logged on in anticipation of scores. Servers frequently threw up responses that 'This site can't be reached.' A similar confusion had prevailed during PSEB Class 12 results.

Here is how you can access your PSEB Class 10 Matriculation result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was established in November 1969 through a legislative enactment. It was set up for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab.