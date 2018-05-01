PSEB Class 10 Results 2018: Confusion prevails again over Matric results declaration at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com

CHANDIGARH: Confusion prevailed over PSEB Class 10 results after few reports claimed that marks and scorcards have been uploaded on the official website pseb.ac.in by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). However, candidates were not able to log on to pseb.ac.in and third party website indiaresults.com to check the results with the server throwing up responses that 'This site can’t be reached.'

Please note, no official statements or dates were announced for the PSEB Class 10 results 2018.

A similar confusion had prevailed after the PSEB had announced the results for Class 12 results, but later withdrew it.

Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination which was held between March 12 to March 31.

PSEB had earlier declared the Class 12 results 2018 on April 23. No official statements or dates were announced for the Class 12 results also.

The announcement of results of PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been delayed this year. This is because the board conducted re-test of a few subjects. The re-examinations were scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 20

The board has commenced with the process of re-evaluation of the answer sheets of PSEB Class 12 Exam 2018. Candidates interested to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets need to log on to the official website and fill in the forms till May 11 for a fee of Rs 500 per subject through a challan.

After filing the forms and paying the fees online students will have to submit a printout or a hard copy of the challan to the board’s regional centre in their respective districts.