close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pulwama encounter day 2: Another terrorist killed, search operation underway

 Another terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama district. According to the reports of ANI, his body has been recovered from the Bahmnoo Keller area. Around 10 protesters have also been wounded in the clashes. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 09:40
Pulwama encounter day 2: Another terrorist killed, search operation underway
Picture courtesy- ANI

Srinagar: Another terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama district on Tuesday. According to the reports of ANI, his body has been recovered from Bahmnoo Keller area. Around 10 protesters have also been wounded in the clashes. 

Talking to PTI, a police official total three militants have been killed in the encounter so far.

The gunbattle began on Monday morning after the security forces launched a search operation following a specific tip-off about the presence of militants in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama, police said, police spokesman said.If reports are to be believed, all the three slain terrorists were newly recruited. 

Yesterday, two terrorists were killed in the gunbattle while two army personnel sustained minor injuries. The slain terrorists  Kifayat and Jehangir reportedly belonged to Zakir Musa group. 

TAGS

MilitantsPulwama encounterJammu & Kashmir encounterTerroristclash

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Narendra Modi&#039;s Israel visit: Here&#039;s the schedule
India

Narendra Modi's Israel visit: Here's the schedule

Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented on July 11
India

Uttar Pradesh budget to be presented on July 11

London teenager jailed for life on terror charges
World

London teenager jailed for life on terror charges

PM Narendra Modi set to begin &#039;historic&#039; visit to Israel; terrorism, economic co-operation top on agenda
India

PM Narendra Modi set to begin 'historic' visit to...

Terror suspect, accused of transferring funds to ISIS, arrested in Chennai by Rajasthan ATS
Rajasthan

Terror suspect, accused of transferring funds to ISIS, arre...

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of G20 summit
WorldAsia

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of G20 summit

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video