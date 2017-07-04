Pulwama encounter day 2: Another terrorist killed, search operation underway

Srinagar: Another terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama district on Tuesday. According to the reports of ANI, his body has been recovered from Bahmnoo Keller area. Around 10 protesters have also been wounded in the clashes.

Talking to PTI, a police official total three militants have been killed in the encounter so far.

The gunbattle began on Monday morning after the security forces launched a search operation following a specific tip-off about the presence of militants in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama, police said, police spokesman said.If reports are to be believed, all the three slain terrorists were newly recruited.

Yesterday, two terrorists were killed in the gunbattle while two army personnel sustained minor injuries. The slain terrorists Kifayat and Jehangir reportedly belonged to Zakir Musa group.