Digvijaya Singh

Pune police likely to question Digvijaya Singh in Maoist probe

Zee News' Ankur Tyagi reports that a number found in a letter recovered from Maoists has been found to be that of Digvijaya Singh.

Pune police likely to question Digvijaya Singh in Maoist probe
File photo

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh could soon be questioned by Pune police officials in connection with a probe into activities of certain Maoist.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM could face heat after a letter was recovered from Maoists in which a phone number was mentioned and described to be that of a friend. Subsequent verification revealed that the number belonged to Digvijaya. Speaking to Zee News, DCP Suhas Bavche confirmed the development.

While Pune cops say that a major part of the investigations still remains, Digvijaya could well be called in for questioning.

The letter in question was purportedly written by 'Com Prakash' to a certain 'Com Surendra' and says Congress leaders are willing to assist in efforts to organise nationwide protests through students in the country. The letter was submitted in court as part of evidence with cops seeking to prove that certain recently-arrested activists had links with top Maoist leadership.

That the number in question was suspected to be that of Digvijaya had previously given a solid base to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan from which he launched attacks on his predecessor. At the time, Digvijaya had said he is innocent and even challenged the central and state government to arrest.

