Punjab Assembly Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu will tentatively contest from Amritsar East, says wife

New Delhi: Navjot Kaur Sidhu's wife on Wednesday said that her husband (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will tentatively contest Punjab Assembly elections from Amritsar East constituency.

"He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will tentatively contest Assembly elections from Amritsar East," Navjot Kaur Sidhu said.

According to media reports, former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to join Congress.

Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur has already joined Congresss.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday announced the poll schedule for Punjab Assembly Elections.

Punjab will go to polls on February 4.

Counting of Punjab elections will be held on March 11.