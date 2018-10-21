हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amritsar

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks for socio-economic profile of Amritsar train accident victims

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered the Amritsar administration to make detailed socio-economic profiles of victims who died in the train accident on Friday.

The Punjab CM had earlier on Saturday ordered a megesterial enquiry into the accident which claimed 59 lives and injured over 72 people.

The accident took place on Friday when a fast moving train mowed into a crowd which had gathered for Dussehra celebrations. 

Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was present during the event.

Amarinder Singh met some of the survivors in the hospital on Saturday. 

Anguished at the plight of survivors, Singh told Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar that the government needed to do more than just giving Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia, especially in cases where victims were poor. He also directed that ration, clothing, medicines etc be provided to the families of the victims as most were from the economically weaker sections of the society. Singh reviewed the relief and rehabilitation work with the Crisis Management Group of ministers headed by state Health Minister Brahm Mohindra, and directed them to take immediate steps for early disbursement of the compensation.

The Crisis Management Group was set up by the state government on Friday, immediately after the disaster struck. 

(With PTI inputs)

