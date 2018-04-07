Question mark on relief for Salman Khan as judge hearing bail plea gets transferred

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has now spent two nights in a small cell in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, the actor's bail plea was reserved for a day on Friday by a judge who has now been moved as part of a routine transfer.

Looking to get bail for Salman, the team of defence lawyers had argued on Friday that there is a threat to his life. Ravindra Kumar Joshi, district and sessions judge at Jodhpur court, reserved his order till Saturday but has now been transferred to Sirohi. The decision was announced in an order by the Registrar General of the High Court. Joshi will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Sonagra but it is not yet clear if he will take charge on Saturday. Legal experts believe that if Sonagra does not take charge, Salman could spend the entire weekend in jail. They, however, also say that bail pleas may be transferred to other courts on the grounds of unavailable judges.

The transfer of Joshi though is an absolutely routine process. In its order, the Registrar General of the High Court also announced the transfer of 87 District Judges and promotion of 20 judicial officers. For Salman though, it is of no significance.

Salman was found guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in a blackbuck poaching case while all other actors accused - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted. The Bollywood superstar was sentenced to five years in jail and fined Rs 10,000.

He has now spent two nights in jail in a small but secure cell which has four blankets, a wooden bed and a cooler.