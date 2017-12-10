Questions on triple talaq, halala part of BHU History paper exam, students object

VARANASI: Students at Banaras Hindu University were left bewildered after they faced questions on topics such as triple talaq, halala, and Alauddin Khilji in the examination of MA History semester - I recently.

Questions on Sikander-e-Sani, Bhakti movement and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu also find a place in the examination paper.

As per reports, most of these questions carried 2 marks each.

"Discuss about Teen Talaq and Halala as a social evil in Islam" and "The rate of wheat fixed by Allauddin Khilji" were the questions that carried 2 marks each.

Varanasi: Questions on Triple Talaq, Halala and Alauddin Khilji asked in BHU's History paper for MA, students allege University administration is trying to impose ideology on students in the pretext of such questions, says such things must first be taught. pic.twitter.com/d4jTTJbPX1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 9, 2017

An uproar was witnessed at the university by a section of student who alleged that the University administration is trying to impose ideology on students in the pretext of such questions.

The students also alleged that those topics were never taught to them at first place.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Srivastava, Asst Professor, BHU came out in defence of the questions saying how will students come to know about it otherwise?

"If students aren't taught and asked such things how will they know about it? When they're taught medieval history these things automatically become a part of it. History has been distorted, we need to teach things to them to know real history," Srivastava said.

"Why do Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University ask questions on child marriage and Sati system? Islam also has demerits which must be raised. When we teach history of Islam we will have to teach such things. People like Sanjay Leela Bhansali won't teach history to students," he added.

On December 5, Question on BJP and other political parties in the examination of MA political science semester-I in BHU had raised many eyebrows at the campus.