Rafale deal: Goa minister accuses Congress of releasing doctored audio

New Delhi: Shortly after Congress released an audio clip of Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane claiming Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has 'all the files related to Rafale deal in his bedroom', the latter on Wednesday claimed that the audio tape is doctored. He added that Parrikar has never made any reference to Rafale deal or any documents.

Hitting back at Congress, Rane said that the grand old party is trying to create miscommunication between the cabinet and CM Parrikar. He has also asked for a criminal investigation into this.

"The audio tape is doctored. Congress has stooped to such a low level to doctor a tape to create miscommunication between cabinet and CM. Mr Parrikar has never made any reference to Rafale or any documents. Have asked him for a criminal investigation into this," Rane said.

The Goa Health Minister has also written to BJP president Amit Shah in regard to the audio circulated by Congress. "This is doctored audio and I have never had any discussion on this subject with anyone," he wrote.

This came shortly after Congress demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Parrikar's purported claim that he had a file on Rafale 'lying in his bedroom' and asked if this was the reason why a joint parliamentary committee probe was not being ordered.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came out with a conversation purportedly between Goa minister Vishwajit Rane and another person.

Rane purportedly can be heard saying that during a Goa cabinet meeting last week Parrikar stated he had an entire file and all documents relating to the Rafale deal lying in his bedroom, Surjewala claimed, playing the conversation for the media outside Parliament.

He quoted Rane as saying, "The chief minister made a very interesting statement, that I have all the information of Rafale in my bedroom....That means he is holding them to ransom. He said it is in my bedroom here only in my flat, each and every document on Rafale."