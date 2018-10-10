Rafale jet deal: SC seeks details of decision-making in sealed cover from Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to provide details of the Rafale decision-making process in a sealed cover but said that it isn't any notice to the Centre. The apex court, however, clarified it does not want information on pricing and technical details of the deal.

A three-bench judge headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi along with Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph is hearing the matter of a petition filed by ML Sharma. The petitioner has charged the government with corruption in the deal.

The court has directed the Centre to tender its reply by October 29, giving it as the last date for submission of the details. The next date of hearing has been scheduled on October 31.

It has also been clarified by the apex court that it is not taking into account allegations made in petitions.

The Centre has opposed the PILs, seeks their dismissal on the ground that they have been filed to gain political mileage.

The court was hearing various petitions seeking directions, including asking the Centre to reveal details of the Rafale deal and the comparative prices during the UPA and NDA rule in a sealed cover to the apex court.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said, "If notice is issued, notice will go to PM Modi. This is a political petition and not a public interest litigation and is part of a bitter fight going on between ruling and opposition party. Please don't entertain such petitions."

