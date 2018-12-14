Arun Jaitley seeks debate on Rafale after SC verdict; Congress demands JPC

The Supreme Court has said that there are no irregularities in NDA government's decision-making process to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault under Indo-French intergovernmental agreement. "We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. A country can’t afford to be underprepared. Not correct for the Court to sit as an appellant authority and scrutinise all aspects," says Supreme Court.

Here are the live updates:

# Anil Ambani's statement after SC verdict on Rafale deal: I welcome the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today, summarily dismissing all PILs filed on the Rafale contracts and conclusively establishing the complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically-motivated allegations levelled against Reliance Group and me personally. We remain committed to India's national security and to making our humble contribution towards the 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' policies of the Government in the critical area of defence, including our offset partnership agreement with our valued partner, Dassault Aviation of France.

# Rajya Sabha adjourned after ruckus over Rafale deal verdict.

# BJP president Amit Shah expected to address a press conference on the Rafale deal at 1 pm on Friday.

# Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeks debate on Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha.

# Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says that there is no need of any committee, considering that the Supreme Court has ruled that there is no irregularity in the Rafale fighter jets deal.

# "There is no reason for interference in the choice of offset partner and perception of individuals can't be the basis for roving inquiry in sensitive issue of defence procurement," says CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

The Chief Justice further said, "we can't compel government to purchase 126 aircrafts and its not proper for the court to examine each aspect of this case. It isn't a job of court to compare pricing details."

# The court further said that the "earlier deal was not forthcoming".

# The Supreme Court has also said that it is not its job to get into the issue of pricing.

# On the issue of offset partner, the Supreme Court says that it is upto the ventor and not the central government to decide on the same. According to Bar & Bench, the top court added, "It is not the job of this court to go into it."

# The verdict cannot be based on the belief of some people, says SC Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

# The Supreme Court has dismissed all the petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into Rafale deal.

# There will be no special investigation team to probe Rafale fighter jets deal, says Supreme Court.