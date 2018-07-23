हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ragging complaints in varsities, higher educational institutions doubled in last 3 years: HRD data

The number of complaints of ragging received in 2015 were 423, most of them being from West Bengal. The number rose to 5,215 in 2016 and 901 in 2017, according to the data.

New Delhi: The number of complaints of ragging reported in universities and higher educational institutions (HEIs) have doubled in the last three years, according to HRD Ministry data. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday shared the data on complaints reported to the University Grants Commission (UGC) in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

The number of complaints of ragging received in 2015 were 423, most of them being from West Bengal. The number rose to 5,215 in 2016 and 901 in 2017, according to the data.

Last year, maximum complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. "Out of a total of 1,839 complaints of ragging received by the UGC during the last three years, students have been punished in 812 cases, including suspension in 309 cases," Javadekar said.

During the three years, no complaints were received from institutions or varsities in Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep. "On receipt of a complaint of ragging, the educational institution concerned constitutes an anti-ragging committee to examine and investigate the incident and to submit a report to the institution. 

"On basis of the report, the institution takes action against the culprits and if requested sends an action taken report to the HRD Ministry or the UGC," Javadekar added. 

