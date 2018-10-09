Rahul alleges industrialists funding Modi's 24-hr appearance on TV, says it costs crores

New Delhi: In yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the former is giving crores of money to industrialists for his marketing.

He said that the Prime Minister appears on the television screen round the clock. Also, his posters can be seen everywhere. The Gandhi scion added that these cannot happen free of cost, otherwise everyone would have appeared on the television.

Alleging the Prime Minister of spending crores of money for his marketing, Rahu said, Modi Ji appears on TV 24-hrs, his posters can be seen everywhere. Nobody can appear on TV free of cost, otherwise, everyone would have appeared on TV. It requires crores for marketing and PM's marketing is done by the industrialists to whom PM is giving crores."

His statement comes while he was addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Bari.

Earlier in the day, Rahul questioned what the Narendra Modi government achieved in the last four and a half years at the Centre. Naming several industrialists, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, Rahul said that the PM helped them but not the farmers and youngsters.

The Congress chief is on a two-day tour to poll-bound Rajasthan. The state goes to polls in December this year.