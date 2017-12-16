Rahul era dawns on Congress, Sonia to take back seat

NEW DELHI: New era has finally dawned on Congress. After 19 years, Sonia Gandhi passed on the chief's baton to her son Rahul Gandhi.

In a formal ceremony spread over an hour, Rahul Gandhi assumed the position of Congress chief. Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party members were all present

This change of guard after nearly two decades is significant keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The grand old party secured just 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha general elections.

The 47-year-old, who has been the party vice president for over four years since 2013, was unanimously elected as Congress president by party's central election.

Just before he takes over, Sonia had on Friday hinted at her retirement. However, Congress clarified that the current Congress chief was only speaking of retirement as party president, not from politics.

Rahul, who has been at constant war of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed that the country's leadership has "failed”.

The BJP, on the other hand, has openly attacked Congress's dynasty politics, calling Rahul the `Yuvraj`.

The Gandhi scion even justified the charge of being a dynast saying that the entire nation is running on it and hence, one should not go only after him.

Born in the political Nehru-Gandhi family, Rahul entered politics in 2004, contesting the May 2004 general elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul has been credited by many Congress leaders of bringing in unity and ushering in youth to re-energize the party cadre. He has been instrumental in helping his party to win elections in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand to name a few, that was ruled by the BJP earlier.

One of the first issues to be taken up by Rahul as the party chief is women empowerment.

"We have to work on transforming the Congress party, and a fundamental part of it is going to be the role of women in the Congress party at every single level," said the 47-year-old.

Rahul has backed the Women`s Reservation Bill, allowing 33 percent reservation of all the Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly seats for women, the repeal of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the decriminalisation of homosexuality.