Rahul Gandhi a non-serious leader, abandoned his party: Giriraj Singh

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performing well in the Assembly elections in Tripura and Nagaland, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “non-serious party president” who abandoned his party workers at a crucial time.

“Yeh natural leader nahi hai, yeh paristhitiyon ki den hain. Rani ke kokh se paida liye hain (he is not a natural leader, he is a gift of circumstances. He was born to a queen),” said Giriraj Singh while speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH: Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaks on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, says 'Koi neta apne karykartaon ko chhodd ke aise samay mein nahi bhaagta. Non-serious adhyaksh hain Rahul Gandhi.' pic.twitter.com/wMyuh3ncfV — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

He further said that no leader leaves his party workers at such crucial juncture. “Once he disappeared for 56 days, today also he has gone. No leader leaves workers at such crucial time. He cannot handle stress,” said Singh.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) knows when he has to run away, but people in Congress have forcefully made him their leader,” he added.

The latest attack on Rahul Gandhi by the BJP leader came as the party emerged victorious in Tripura Assembly elections, ousting Left Front’s Manik Sarkar from power after almost two decades. The BJP also emerged a close second in Nagaland, with leads of 26 out of 60 seats.

The Congress party, which has been ruling Meghalaya, could not secure a victory in the state despite Rahul Gandhi spearheading the campaign in the northeastern state. While the Congress emerged as the single largest party with leads on 20 seats, the verdict failed to give a clear majority to any party.