Rahul Gandhi appoints 9 new AICC secretaries, forms screening committees for Telangana, MP

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed nine new All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries.

In a statement, party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot announced the appointment of new secretaries by party chief Rahul Gandhi.

"Zenith Sangma has been appointed as secretary for Arunachal Pradesh, Amapareen Lyngdoh for Mizoram, Charles Pyngrope for Manipur, Victor Keishing for Meghalaya, Pradyut Bordoloi for Nagaland, Pradyot Deb Barman for Sikkim, Bhupen Kumar Borah for Tripura, Sudhir Sharma for Jammu and Kashmir and Sirivella Prasad for Tamil Nadu," the statement signed by Gehlot said.

Besides, the Congress chief also appointed Chairmen of the Research Department of the party.

''Lalit Mehra has been appointed as the chairman for Rajasthan, BS Shiju for Kerala, Ulhas Parab for Goa and Idris Gandhi for Chhattisgarh,'' the statement issued by the party said.

The party also announced the appointment of Mahendra Singh Bodh as the Acting Chairman of the SC Department of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of the Acting Chairman of the SC Department of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee. @INCMP pic.twitter.com/IYc1zqXf0C — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 14, 2018

Among other key decisions, the Congress party on Friday announced its screening committee for Telangana with former MP Bhakta Charan Das as its chairperson. Jothimani Sennimalai and Sharmistha Mukherjee are the other two members of the committee.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of names for the Screening Committee for Telangana. @INCTelangana pic.twitter.com/cUQoU9Jpqy — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 14, 2018

The announcement in this regard was made by AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

The opposition parties including Congress, Telugu Desam Party and Communist Party of India joined hands to form a grand alliance to take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the ensuing Assembly elections.

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6, paving way for an early election in the state.