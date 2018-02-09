Rahul Gandhi counterattacks, demands Centre reveal cost of Rafale jet deal

NEW DELHI: Keeping up his attack on the Narendra Modi led government over the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday listed out three Parliamentary replies filed by the former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government on the details of pricing of defence deals. Asserting that the replies show that there was 'full transparency' in defence deals during the UPA regime, Rahul yet again posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "Now do ask our Raksha Mantri to tell India how much each RAFALE jet cost," he tweeted targeting Jaitley in particular.

Rahul's reply comes after Jaitley had on Thursday accused the Congress of "seriously compromising" country's security by seeking details of the Rafale deal from the Centre. "I charge the Congress of seriously compromising India's security... Mr Modi has run a clean government for last 4 years, so let us, manufacturer, a crisis, let us manufacture an issue. And the manufactured issue is, please tell me the details of the Rafale deal," the Finance Minister had said in Lok Sabha after Congress demanded the Centre to make public the details of the government-to-government deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Dear Mr Jaitlie, You said the UPA never released prices of Defence purchases? To nail your lie, here are 3 Parliamentary replies by the UPA with full transparency on pricing. Now do ask our Raksha Mantri to tell India how much each RAFALE jet cost.#DealMeinKuchKalaHai pic.twitter.com/txb2Cc1BHh — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 9, 2018

While Jaitley had attacked the former UPA government of indulging in corrupting, Rahul gave a proof of the 'transparency' in the former government by making public the replies to three question asked by MPs on defence deals. The then defence minister AK Antony had replied to the questions.

Here is the full text of the documents that Rahul Gandhi released