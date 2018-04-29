Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in 'Jan Akrosh' rally, says farmers can't survive without Congress

New Delhi: In what was his first rally in the national capital since becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi minced no words in a scathing attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - accusing him of making false and hollow promises.

Addressing close to two lakh party workers at the Ram Lila Maidan here, Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government has been unable to fulfil promises it had made before coming to power. "The government has not fulfilled any of the promises made during elections four years ago. What happened to the 2 crore jobs which were promised? What about getting the black money back?" he asked.

While most of the accusations levied on Saturday were repeats of what Rahul Gandhi has already said in the past, his words nonetheless evoked much cheer from the party workers even as he questioned BJP for tampering with democracy. "Why is PM Modi silent when SC judges speak of Justice Loya? Why is he silent when someone asks about economic offenders like Nirav Modi? Our democractic institutions are being attacked. Parliament is not being allowed to function and legislation is being bulldozed," he said. "Our democracy is in danger. We must all work together to protect it."

Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP government of failing farmers of the country. "Arun Jaitley ji has already said it is not BJP's policy to waive off farmer loans. I am telling you, farmers in the country cannot survive without Congress."

Rahul Gandhi then targeted RSS and said people loyal to the organisation are being made in charge of a number of important institutions.

Other leaders of the party like Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh too spoke at the rally - all charging BJP and its leaders on a number of issues ranging from ammunition for the army, Rafale deal, farmer welfare, issue of corruption and economic activities.