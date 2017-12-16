Rahul Gandhi born with silver spoon: BJP, allies scoff at Congress' new President

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dubbed the Congress as a 'corrupt thought process' as it shrugged off Rahul Gandhi's elevation as its president, saying its working style and 'corrupt ways' remained the same.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress party, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, 'Whether its a new president or an old, the working style of Congress party, the corrupt ways of Congress party still remain the same."

Patra cited the sentencing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, who was supported by the Congress, in a corruption case to hit out at the party, claiming it would remain corrupt despite the change in leadership.

"We all know that Madhu Koda was an Independent MLA, but because of the fact that the government was formed with the outside support of the Congress party, the government then was almost a Congress government run by 10 Janpath, 24 Akbar Road by the help of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel," he said.

BJP leader Babul Supriyo termed Congress President Rahul Gandhi as captain of the 'sinking ship.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Supriyo said, "Rahul Gandhi is the captain of a sinking ship. I would enjoy his speech back home as he must have said something humorous. I have heard his speech is already doing rounds on social media but I think he should talk about himself also."

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U), an ally of BJP in Bihar described Rahul as 'Vanshvad Ka Naya Avatar' (the new incarnation of dynasty politics) and said there is hardly anything new about it. He added that Rahul was born with a silver spoon in mouth, and therefore, got the top Congress post.

"Rahul Gandhi is new incarnation of dynasty politics," JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said after Rahul formally took over the mantle of new Congress President from his mother.

Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that "the top post in Congress had always been reserved for the Nehru-Gandhi family and this had been the culture of the party for decades."

After assuming the leadership of the party, Rahul, in his first address as the Congress president, accused the BJP of spreading hatred and communalism.

Rahul also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking back the country into medieval time and said only Congress can stop what the BJP is doing to this country.

"Once a fire breaks out, it is difficult to douse it, that is what we are telling the people of BJP that if you set the nation on fire it will be difficult to control. Today, the BJP has spread the fire of violence across the country. And if there is anyone who can stop what the BJP is doing, it is the 'pyara karyakarta and neta' (leader and workers) of Congress. We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger," he said.

Earlier, outgoing President Sonia Gandhi too criticised Prime Minister Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for attacking the Constitutional values.

"Since 2014 we have been playing the role of opposition, but the challenge that we face today is the biggest one that our constitutional values are being attacked," Sonia said.

She said, though the Congress has lost many elections in the recent past, it will never bow down. Talking about Rahul, Sonia said personal attacks on her son have made him a strong person.

Earlier in the day, the 47-year-old, Rahul was given the certificate of Congress president by Mullappally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party`s central election authority, in a ceremony held at the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters here.

Apart from senior Congress leaders, Rahul`s sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were also present on the occasion.