हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi calls Assam NRC 'injustice', blames BJP for 'tardy execution of critical exercise'

Gandhi said the government should move swiftly to resolve the crisis in Assam after reports that the names of many Indian citizens are missing in the draft National Register of Citizens.

Rahul Gandhi calls Assam NRC &#039;injustice&#039;, blames BJP for &#039;tardy execution of critical exercise&#039;

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP government over Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to social media and called the move a 'tardy execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise'.

"The National Register of Citizens (NRC) was initiated by the UPA under Manmohan Singh Ji to fulfil the commitment made in the Assam Accord of 1985. However, the manner in which this exercise has been undertaken by the BJP Governments at the centre and in the State of Assam leaves much to be desired," the Gandhi scion said in his Facebook post.

He added that the government should move swiftly to resolve the crisis in Assam after reports that the names of many Indian citizens are missing in the draft National Register of Citizens.

"There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state. Clearly, after spending close to 1,200 Cr, the execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise has been tardy. The Government must move swiftly to resolve this crisis," the Congress chief said.

Furthermore, he appealed to all members of the Congress party to help maintain peace and help all those against whom an injustice has been done in the draft NRC, irrespective of their religion, caste, gender, linguistic group or political affiliation.

Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.  The Congress has demanded that government convene an immediate all-party meeting to address the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Rahul GandhiAssam's National Register of CitizensNRC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close