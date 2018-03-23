Rahul Gandhi calls BJP a 'lying factory', accuses it of spinning fake news

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of spinning fake news and termed the ruling party to be a 'lying factory'. Rahul launched the scathing attack in connection with the allegations of the role of Cambridge Analytica, which is under fire over data breach, in the Indian politics.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul on Friday said: "BJP lying factory at work: Journalist set to break big story on how Cambridge Analytica (CA) was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012. BJP rushes Cabinet Minister to lie and spin fake news: Congress worked with CA! Real story vanishes."

The Congress and the BJP have been accusing each other of hiring the services of the controversial firm accused of data theft. The Congress has been alleging that the BJP hired the company's services in various state polls like in Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi, besides for its 'Mission272+' in 2014 general elections.

In a multi-pronged attack on the government, Rahul and the entire Congress party have been alleging that the BJP is using the issue as a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from issues such as the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that the Congress and its chief have hired the services of the company. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress used the services of CA to influence elections in different countries. He alleged that imprints of the controversial British firm were "visible" in the Congress' campaign in Gujarat. It ran a "poisonous and divisive campaign" in the state, he claimed.

Prasad had said that the entire social media campaign of Rahul and Congress has been managed with the help of Cambridge Analytica.