Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi 'thief', launches fresh salvo on demonetisation

Rahul's attack came after PM Modi called out the Congress chief and his mother for questioning the note ban.  

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi &#039;thief&#039;, launches fresh salvo on demonetisation

NEW DELHI: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia for questioning the note ban in 2016, the Congress chief took to Twitter to launch fresh salvo.

“The PM’s latest Demonetisation barf is, “Shell Firms”. Ironically, the only “Shell” firms identified after the great Demonetisation tragedy are:

JAY SHAH’S, Temple Enterprises

PIYUSH GOYAL’s Flashnet

ANIL AMBANI’S, Reliance Airports

It takes a thief to know a thief,” tweeted the Gandhi scion.

 

In a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, PM Modi on Tuesday said the party's "politics begins and ends with one family" while addressing a poll rally in Bilaspur ahead of the second and final phase polling in Chattisgarh on November 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said he did not need a "certificate of honesty" from the "mother-son duo" who are out on bail, in an apparent reference to the bail granted by a Delhi court to Rahul and Sonia in December 2015 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the National Herald case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the petitions filed by Rahul, Sonia and veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to give them relief in a case of re-opening of their tax assessments for 2011-12.

With agency inputs

Prime Minister Narendra ModiRahul GandhiPM ModiCongressBJP

