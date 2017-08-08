Rajnath Singh on convoy attack: Rahul Gandhi didn't follow security protocols

close
Hitting out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over the stone-pelting attack on his convoy in Gujarat, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that he should have followed security related suggestions.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:09
New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over the stone-pelting attack on his convoy in Gujarat, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that he did not follow security protocols but only his personal secretary. 

"There was a heavy presence of security personnel. Rahul Gandhi did not use the car provided by the police but took the vehicle which was not bullet restrained. He should have followed security related suggestions," Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha today. 

Launching a scathing attack on Congress vice-president, Singh raised questions on his foreign visits and asked, "In the last two years, Rahul Gandhi was out for 72 days on 6 foreign tours, but didn't take SPG cover. We want to know where did he go? Why didn't he take the SPG cover?

Meanwhile, Singh showered praise on Gujarat government and said that the state government did a commendable job and arrested one person in connection with the attack. 

The matter raised in the Lok Sabha after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took up the issue of the "potentially fatal" attack on Gandhi in Gujarat. Kharge said the government was saying terrorists were throwing stones in Kashmir and asked "which terrorist threw stones in Gujarat". 

Congress members shouted slogans which forced Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House for half hour. 

Earlier on August 04,  Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones during his visit to the flood-affected Banaskantha district in Gujarat. The SPG guard received minor injuries while Gandhi who was sitting in the front seat escaped unhurt in the incident. 

Taking to twitter Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at PM Modi saying, “Narendra Modi Ji's slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us…. We will put in all our might into the service of people.”

Following the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had informed that a senior officer has been appointed to investigate the incident in detail and assured that a strict action will be taken against the guilty.

