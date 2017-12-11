Rahul Gandhi elected new Congress president unopposed, to take over on December 16

It is now official. Rahul Gandhi is set to take over as Congress president on December 16.

Senior party leader Mullappally Ramachandran made the announcement on Monday afternoon. "Eighty-nine nomination proposals were received. All were valid. Since there was only one candidate, I hereby declare Rahul Gandhi elected as the president of Indian National Congress," he said.

Rahul will succeed his mother, Sonia Gandhi, as the party president. He had been elevated to the post of vice president of the party in 2013.

The handover of the party from one generation to ye another of the Nehru-Gandhi family comes as Sonia's Gandhi's has suffered from an extended period of ill health.

Rahul has already been running the party for a few months now, according to party leaders.

The formal elevation will come just days after Gujarat votes in its second and final phase of the Assembly election.

Rahul Gandhi will be the 16th president of the storied Indian National Congress after Independence. He will become the fifth member of his family to hold the post, the fourth since Independence.