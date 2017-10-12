Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo, says Narendra Modi will promise to bring Moon to Earth by 2030

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi does not seem to let go of any chance to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And the Gandhi scion has certainly upped his social media game to take on the ruling party and its leadership.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Congress leader, who was on a visit to poll-bound Gujarat, directed his attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of making false promises to people of Gujarat.

He tweeted that Modi might promise people of Gujarat a home on Moon by 2028, and in fact might just say that he would bring Moon to Earth by 2030.

Rahul Gandhi posted a series of tweets wherein he targeted the Prime Minister over the latter's home state Gujarat. He tweeted that Modi would give one rocket each to people of Gujarat for going to the Moon.

2028 में मोदीजी गुजरात के हर व्यक्ति को चाँद पर एक घर देंगे और 2030 में मोदीजी चाँद को धरती पर ले आएंगे — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 11, 2017

मैं अब आपको उनकी अगली लाइन बताता हूँ, 2025 तक मोदीजी गुजरात के हर व्यक्ति को चाँद पर जाने के लिए Rocket देंगे — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 11, 2017

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader targeted PM Modi over poverty during a public rally in Gujarat.

मोदीजी, आपकी पार्टी 22 साल से यहां सरकार में है और अब आप कहते हैं कि 2022 तक आप गुजरात से गरीबी मिटा देंगे pic.twitter.com/cdWtZt1tqV — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 11, 2017

“PM Modi the BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years, and now you are saying that you would eradicate poverty from the state by 2022,” he said.

The Congress leader also took pot shots at PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah saying, "The two beneficiaries of the business dealings of Amit Shah's son Jay are Narendra Modi and Shah. Achhe din aa gaye unke (good days have arrived for them)."

During his visit to Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi interacted with people from all walks of life, including students and traders. In his interactions with them, he stressed on the fact that a Congress government in the state would listen to the criticism by people and would not indulge in its own 'Mann ki Baat'. The Gandhi scion also targeted the BJP president Amit Shah over recent controversy concerning his son Jay Shah.