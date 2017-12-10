Rahul Gandhi greeted with chants of 'Modi Modi' in Gujarat

In the final leg of Gujarat elections, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. During his visit to the state on Saturday, he went to Shree Ranchhodji Temple in Kheda's Dakor.

However, when Rahul was exiting the temple, there were chants of 'Modi Modi' all around. The Congress Vice President can be seen smiling and leaving the temple amid the chats.

#WATCH: Scene outside Shree Ranchhodji Temple in Kheda's Dakor, crowd shouts 'Modi Modi' as Rahul Gandhi exits. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/rFWEnVWy8t — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2017

This is not the first time that he has been a witness to such a scenario. In a video tweeted by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga, traders at the Gujarat textile markets were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi' when Rahul arrived at the location.

Rahul went to the temple ahead of a series of rallies that he is holding in the state on Sunday. He will also be offering prayers at Shamlaji Temple.

The elections in Gujarat are a litmus test for the Gandhi scion who is leading the charge of the campaign in the state. It also comes ahead of his elevation as Congress President.

The BJP, too, is not leaving anything to chance in what is being termed as the prestige battle for Narendra Modi and the party.