Rahul Gandhi meets cyclone Ockhi victims in Kerala, promises all help

POONTHURA: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi met the families of the fishermen who lost their lives in Cyclone Ockhi in southern Kerala. He also visited the areas affected y the cyclone which claimed 66 lives in the state.

Addressing the victims, he said he could not meet them earlier due to prior scheduled programmes in connection with the Gujarat polls. "I was not here physically but in spirit, I was here. I have come here to pay respects to the people who have passed away," Rahul said in Poonthura.

Consoling the families of those who died, he said, "Some of you have lost sons, some of you lost husbands. We will try to make your life as comfortable as possible. What you have lost cannot be measured in terms of value and so my words cannot replace your loss."

He also added that the Congress would discharge its duty as the principal opposition to bring pressure on the governments to get everyone necessary compensation. "I am confident the Congress will play its role," he said.

Speaking on the cyclone, Rahul said that the state and Central governments need to learn lessons from the natural calamity and called for a better warning system to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.

"When a tragedy happens, everyone must learn from the tragedy and avoid such a situation in future. We must have a better system of warning for the fishermen who are going to the sea," he said.

The cyclone hit the coast of Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu on November 30, claiming 66 lives and causing widespread damage besides leaving several fishermen stranded and missing.