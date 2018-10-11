हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Congress said that the event is being conducted by some people to hold a discussion on HAL's contribution to India.

Rahul Gandhi not coming to meet HAL employees in Bengaluru, clarifies Congress

Bengaluru: Amid speculations that Rahul Gandhi would meet Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's (HAL) employees in Bengaluru, Karnataka Congress on Thursday clarified that the Congress chief is not coming to meet the employees.

He said that the event is being conducted by some people to hold a discussion on HAL's contribution to India. Also, anyone can participate in the event including HAL employees, he further added.

"Event is being held by some people to hold a discussion on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's contribution to India, anyone can participate in it including HAL employees. He's not coming to meet HAL employees," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

His statement comes after HAL claimed that there had been no communication from the Congress chief office about any meeting with its employees.

However, Rao had earlier said that Rahul would visit employees of the HAL in Bengaluru and speak on the controversial Rafale deal on Saturday, October 13.

The grand old party had been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching jobs of people in Karnataka by taking away the contract from HAL.

The Gandhi scion has been asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain why businessman Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence was chosen over State-run HAL as the offset partner of French firm Dassault Aviation. He has also been claiming that due to the deal being given to Reliance, several employment opportunities have been lost.

Rahul GandhiHALKarnataka Congress

