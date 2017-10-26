Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Rahul Gandhi on getting married - 'Jab hogi toh hogi, I believe in destiny'

Answering a question regarding his plans to get married, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he believed in destiny.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 19:12 PM IST
Comments |
Pic courtesy: @OfficeOfRG (File pic)

New Delhi: Answering a question regarding his plans to get married, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he believed in destiny.

'Jab hogi to hogi (it will happen, when it is bound to happen). I believe in destiny," he said, while addressing the 112th annual session of Chamber Of Commerce.

Rahul was asked the question by boxer Vijender Singh.

Watch the conversation between the two below (courtesy - ANI):

Last year too, social media was abuzz over reports relating to Gandhi's marriage, which made headlines after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted that the event was being planned keeping in mind the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Swamy had said, "Heard from "Sources": for UP election 'Buddhu' may marry a UP Brahmin girl soon. One more desperate stunt? (sic)."

