Rahul Gandhi on getting married - 'Jab hogi toh hogi, I believe in destiny'

New Delhi: Answering a question regarding his plans to get married, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he believed in destiny.

'Jab hogi to hogi (it will happen, when it is bound to happen). I believe in destiny," he said, while addressing the 112th annual session of Chamber Of Commerce.

Rahul was asked the question by boxer Vijender Singh.

Watch the conversation between the two below (courtesy - ANI):

#WATCH: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi responds to Boxer Vijender Singh's question on sports, also answers "When will he get married?" pic.twitter.com/uyMEO155vT — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2017

Last year too, social media was abuzz over reports relating to Gandhi's marriage, which made headlines after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted that the event was being planned keeping in mind the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Swamy had said, "Heard from "Sources": for UP election 'Buddhu' may marry a UP Brahmin girl soon. One more desperate stunt? (sic)."