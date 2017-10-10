Rahul Gandhi targets RSS, asks 'anyone seen women wearing shorts at shakha?'

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused BJP and RSS of discriminating against women and wondered whether anybody has seen any woman at a 'shakha' wearing shorts.

While accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of discriminating against women, the Gandhi scion said, "Inka (BJP) main sangathan RSS hai. Kitni mahila hain usme, kabhi shaakha mein mahilaon ko dekha hai shorts mein? Maine to nahi dekha," said Rahul at a meeting in Akota in poll-bound Gujarat." (Translation: Their (BJP's) main organistaion is RSS. How many women have you seen wearing shorts at shakha. I have never seen.")

"Inki thinking hai jab tak mahilayen chup rahen, kuchh bolein na, tab tak mahilayen theek hain. Jaise hi mahila ne munh khola, usko chup karvao", (Their thinkibg is as long as a woman is silent, it is okay, however, as the soman speaks out, they silence her) Congress vice president further said.

While hitting the poll campaign in PM Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, Rahul said, if Congress is voted to power, improving education and healthcare sector will be on top priority.

Taking strong objection to Rahul's comments, BJP leader Nupur Sharma wondered whether Gandhi scion's objective was to seem women in shorts.

"If ur objective is to see women in shorts there's little hope you'll be able to do anything 4 Women Empowerment + Doesn't know #SevikaSamiti," Sharma tweeted.

Meanwile, BJP has launched a high-voltage attack on Rahul over his tweet on the controversy surrounding the saffron party chief Amit Shah`s son, Jay.

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said Rahul was a `balak` (male child), who refuses to step out of his diaper pants.

Singh took to Twitter and uploaded a clip of his press conference with a caption, "#RahulGandhi doesn`t try to learn before he tweets. It is like a baby who refuses to get out of his diaper. @BJP4India @PMOIndia @UPGovt".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday trained his guns on Congress vice president and accused him of being more interested in Italy than in the people of his parliamentary constituency Amethi.