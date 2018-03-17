Rahul Gandhi to address Congress plenary session, unveil a roadmap for party

New Delhi: First time since taking over the reins of the party, Rahul Gandhi will address the ongoing three-day plenary session of the Congress party here.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to deliver the inaugural address during which he is likely to outline the challenges facing the party and goals that it aims to achieve. He will also unveiroadmap map for the party in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Rahul, UPA chairperson and former party chief Sonia Gandhi will also address the ongoing plenary session which is being held in the national capital

The three-day plenary session of Congress commenced at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Friday.

The focus of the conclave is primarily to prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The meet is being attended by Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Sonia Gandhi are also present.

During the session, the party is also likely to discuss and adopt two resolutions, one political and the other on jobs and poverty alleviation.

Party leaders will also draft resolutions which will be adopted at the conclave.

The Congress Working Committee members will be picked by the party president on the concluding day of the meet.

The session will ratify Rahul’s appointment as the Congress president on Sunday.

Congress’ plenary this weekend comes in the wake of significant political developments, including efforts by regional parties to meet on a common platform and counter the BJP.

