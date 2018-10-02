हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to mark Oct 2 at Maharashtra's Wardha: Here's the schedule

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's schedule for October 2.

Rahul Gandhi to mark Oct 2 at Maharashtra&#039;s Wardha: Here&#039;s the schedule
File Image

To mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will preside over the party's working committee meeting at the Sevagram ashram in Maharashtra's Wardha district. 

Here is Rahul Gandhi's schedule for October 2, Tuesday:

11:15 am - Prayer at Bapu Kutir, Sevagram Ashram, District Wardha

12:30 pm - CWC Meeting at Mahadev Bhawan, Sevagram Ashram

14:45 pm - Garlanding of Statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Near Collector Office, Wardha and Padyatra 
(Route: Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue - Itwara Square - Patel Square - Ambika Hotel Square - Balaji Temple - Socialist Square - Indira Market - Vanjari Square - Gajanan Square - Circus Ground)

15:45 pm - Sankalp Rally at Circus Ground, Ramnagar, District Wardha

Describing Tuesday's CWC meeting "historic", chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, the Congress Working Committee had in 1942 met in Sevagram under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi to adopt the 'Quit India' resolution and a meeting was again held there in March 1948.

In a veiled attack against the Modi government, Surjewala said those in power are merely doing a "lip service" to the Gandhian thought "after murdering it".

Surjewala also said the Congress' fight is against "falsehood, violence and fear".

"The Congress is fighting a war against the ideology of (Nathuram) Godse (the assassin of the Mahatma)," he said.

In April 1936, Mahatma Gandhi established his residence in the village Shegaon near Wardha which he renamed as Sevagram, which means 'village of service'.

(With PTI Inputs)

