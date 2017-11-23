Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat again - for two days

Gandhinagar: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Friday and Saturday to address election rallies, his fifth visit after Assembly polls were announced in the state next month.

Gandhi will arrive on Friday morning at Mahatma Gandhi`s birthplace Porbandar and address a public rally focussing on issues of the fishing community.

Thereafter, he will visit Ahmedabad`s Dalit Shakti Kendra where he will be presented a mammoth Indian flag made by Dalit workers which activists say the Chief Minister`s Office and other officials refused to accept.

He will interact with community representatives in Ahmedabad besides meeting doctors, nurses, paramedics and small-scale pharmaceutical manufacturers.

In the evening, he will meet with the teaching community-university professors, primary teachers and ad hock teachers. He will wrap up the day`s programme by addressing a public gathering at Bhakti ground in the Patidar-dominated area of Nikol, Naroda.

On Saturday, Gandhi will visit Dehgam in Gandhinagar district and then leave for Aravalli`s Bayad region for a corner meeting.

He will have another meeting in Lunawada in the newly-formed Mahisagar district and yet one more at Santrampur.

Gandhi will then reach Dahod district and address a gathering of Congress workers. More meetings have been planned in Dahod to be followed by a public meeting. He will leave Gujarat from Vadodara.