Rahul Gandhi vows to give voice to unorganised sector, political participation in state, national legislatures

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Thursday promised to give voice to the unorganised sector and give the workers political participation in state and national legislatures.

Addressing the second review meeting of the All India Unorganised Workers Congress (AIUWC), he said right from the struggle for Independence led by Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress had always fought for the rights of unorganised workers.

He stressed that they were unrecognised workers and expressed satisfaction that a new department was reaching out and helping them.

He urged the AIUWC functionaries to include the agenda of unorganised workers in the manifesto of the Congress for next state assembly elections.

On a question of distributing tickets to aspirants from unorganised workers, he said the party was willing to help their cause by raising their issues, initiating various schemes for their benefits and giving political participation through state and national legislatures.

He also promised to participate in the AIUWC meetings for raising their issues and said he would make sure that the Congress fights for their cause till the achievement of the objectives.

Chairman of All India Unorganised Workers Congress Arbind Singh said the AIUWC has begun raising issues of a large spectrum of unorganised workers--from street vendors to MNREGA workers and domestic workers to artists and handicraft workers.

He said it a decision was taken to enroll 6,000 members in every district and 3,000 would be enrolled block-wise by the appointed block president.

Singh also said a domestic workers' campaign was held across all states to demand the entitled rights under a comprehensive law.