Rahul Gandhi winks again, this time at a rally in Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: Even as the 'hug and wink' row in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion is still fresh, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has found himself stuck in yet another controversy. Rahul has been caught on camera winking, yet again.

On Saturday, Rahul addressed a rally in Rajasthan to campaign for the party for the upcoming state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In a video shot at the rally, Rahul can be seen winking to party's state chief Sachin Pilot. Soon after the wink, Sachin Pilot hugged AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on the stage.

The hug on the stage was seen as a projection of a united face of the Rajasthan Congress. After delivering his speech, Rahul brought both the leaders closer and then they hugged each other, giving a message of togetherness. On the stage, Pilot was sitting towards the right of Rahul and the seating arrangement of Gehlot was next to AICC general secretary and in charge of party affairs in Rajasthan Avinash Pande, whose chair was on the immediate left of Rahul. However, Pande offered his seat to Gehlot making him sit on Rahul's left while Pilot sat on his right.

Rahul had recently stirred a row after he crossed the well of the House and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. After he came back to his seat, Rahul was seen winking at Congress members giving BJP an ammunition against the Congress chief. BJP has since criticised Rahul for the hug and the wink calling it 'childish'.

"It is for you to judge whether it was a childish act or not. And if you are unable to decide, watch the wink and you will get the answer. I am a humble Kaamdaar. I am nothing compared to the Naamdaars of this country, who have their own unique style of conducting themselves. They decide whom to hate, when to hate and whom to `love` and how to make a show of it. In all this, what can a Kamdaar like me say," Modi had said on Saturday.