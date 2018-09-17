हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi wishes good health and happiness to PM Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday joined others on microblogging site Twitter to wish a happy birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Gandhi scion wished Prime Minister Modi, who turned 68 on Monday, good health and happiness.

“Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always,” tweeted the Congress president, tagging Prime Minister Modi’s Twitter handle.

The Congress party had also posted birthday wishes for the Prime Minister from his its official handle on the microblogging site.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several leaders of other opposition parties also wished the Prime Minister. Wishing him were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and NCP leader Praful Patel, among others.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Miss World Manushi Chillar, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher were among the first to wish PM Modi on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi is going to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on a two-day visit to celebrate his birthday. He will reportedly be meeting school students from villages in the region.

The Prime Minister will also visit Jayapur, Nagepur and Kakrahia – villages adopted by him. Chalo Jeete Hain, a film based on the life of Prime Minister Modi, will also reportedly be screened during the event.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will visit the Banaras Hindu University.

Prime Minister Modi was born in Vadnagar in Gujarat on September 17, 1950. He rose from being a tea seller to the Prime Minister of the country. Modi became a full time worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1971, and was assigned to the BJP more than a decade later, in 1985.

His first major political achievement was in 2001 when he was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014 when the BJP got a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP-led NDA won the elections riding on Modi wave.

