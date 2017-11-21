Rahul Gandhi's attendance record: That's what BJP is hitting back with in row over Parliament Winter Session

NEW DELHI: While the Congress has been accusing the Central government of delaying the Winter Session, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his attendance record in Parliament.

"I'm surprised with the dedication that the Congress is showing towards Parliament. We want to ask Congress that for how long does Rahul Gandhi even attend the session," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He stated that whenever there was a discussion on demonetisation, they walked out of Parliament. "Whenever there was a discussion on demonetisation and the moment Congress realised we are showing facts which made Congress uncomfortable, they walked out of Parliament," he added.

The Congress has been accusing the government of sabotaging the winter session of Parliament.

Reacting to the same, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government will call the winter session of Parliament in December and its dates will be announced soon.

Kumar said that the opposition party is suffering from "selective amnesia" as during the Congress-led UPA rule, the winter session was held in December in 2008 and 2013.

"Usually, care is taken not to overlap Parliament session with assembly elections. It has been done so in the past also," he said.

He alleged that the Congress was levelling allegations out of desperation and frustration as it would be routed in assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"The writing on the wall is loud and clear that the Congress will lose both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls and now out of frustration, it is making such wild accusations," Kumar said, adding the Congress speaking about democracy considering its past history is paradoxical.

The winter session is traditionally convened in the third week of November and lasts till the third week of December.