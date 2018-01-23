Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi: Tell Davos why 1% of Indians have 73% of wealth

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked him to inform the World Economic Forum as to "why one percent of India`s population gets 73 percent of its wealth".

"Dear PM, welcome to Switzerland. Please tell Davos why 1% of India`s population gets 73% of its wealth," he tweeted.

Slamming the Congress chief for his tweet, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said, "That was the case earlier. Under our government, it has been ensured by the Prime Minister that the fruits of economy reach the last person."

On the other hand, BJP's national spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao, tweeted, "Dear Rahul Gandhi, this inequality is the disastrous consequence of your family's patented Nehru Congress' 'poverty perpetuation' model of governance by which only Congressis became rich. Isn't your comment a case of the pot calling the kettle black?"

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday talked about "serious" challenges and "grave concerns" facing the world, including terrorism in his address at the WEF.

Climate change and terrorism are grave concerns before the world, he said, while asserting that terrorism is dangerous but what is equally dangerous is the "artificial distinction" made between 'good terrorist' and 'bad terrorist'.

"Climate change is a huge threat right now, Snow in the Arctic is melting, many islands are sinking or are about to ink. Mahatma Gandhi's principle of trusteeship to use things according to one's need is important. He was against the use of anything for one's greed. We're today exploiting nature for our greed. We need to ask ourselves if this is our progress or regression," PM maintained.

PM Modi also said that India's position on the menace of terrorism is well known and he would not like to elaborate on that. He added that issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges.

"Terrorism is dangerous. Worse is when people say there is a difference between 'good' and 'bad' terror. It is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised. Many societies and countries are becoming self-centred. It seems that globalisation, as opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Such misplaced preferences can't be considered any lesser threat than terrorism or climate change. We must admit shine of globalisation is fading," he said.

At the same time, he noted that the last time when an Indian PM visited Davos in 1997, India's GDP was a little more than USD 400 billion, but now it has increased more than six times

Referring to WEF's theme of 'Creating a shared future in a fractured world', he said the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) has become more relevant in today's time to address fissures and distances in the world.

"New powers are changing the balance between economic and political strength. This is indicating a change in future of the world. The world is facing challenges in maintaining peace, stability and security. India has always believed in values of integration and unity - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - which means the entire world is one family. It is relevant to bridge distances," PM Modi said.

(With Agency inputs)