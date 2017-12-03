Rahul Gandhi's question no. 5 for PM Narendra Modi is about Gujarat women — Here's what he asked

New Delhi: Continuing his series of questioned posed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run up to the assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned the PM over safety, education and health of women in the state.

Rahul tweeted a Hindi couplet that said:

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 5वाँ सवाल: न सुरक्षा, न शिक्षा, न पोषण,

महिलाओं को मिला तो सिर्फ़ शोषण,

आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर और आशा,

सबको दी बस निराशा। गुजरात की बहनों से किया सिर्फ़ वादा,

पूरा करने का कभी नहीं था इरादा। pic.twitter.com/yXvCRbxsXW — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 3, 2017

Attacking PM Modi, Rahul alleged that women of Gujarat were neither provided security nor education nor proper nutrition in their state and that they faced only exploitation. He said that Anganwadi workers and health workers of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) have been disappointed in the home state of the Prime Minister.

He also accused PM Modifulfillingllfiling promises he made to women of the poll-bound state.

The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December while the counting of votes will be taken up on 18 December.

The young Congress leader has decided to ask one question daily to the Prime Minister in order to corner the ruling BJP in the poll-bound Gujarat. He has been attacking the PM over his development claims in the poll-bound Gujarat.

This was announced recently by Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala who said that Rahul would ask a question to the Prime Minister every day. "Rahul Gandhi is asking a question every day, why did misgovernance of 22 years create such a situation," he had tweeted on Wednesday.

He said he would demand answers for 22 years of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule in the state and the promises made to the people.

Congress spokesperson Deepender Singh Hooda said he hoped Modi and the BJP would answer Gandhi's queries on "22 years of misgovernance" in Gujarat.

Recently, Rahul's name was mired in a controversy recently over an alleged wrong entry in the register meant for non-Hindus at the famous of Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

On Saturday, Rahul asked PM Modi to explain why four private firms were favoured for purchasing power during 2002-16 in his home state.

The 47-yr-old leader sought to know from the Modi-led BJP dispensation at the Centre the morale behind preferring the private firms for purchasing power.