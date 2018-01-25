Rahul Gandhi's Republic Day message: Renew pledge to protect Constitution

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called on the people to renew the pledge to defend the country`s Constitution, and values like justice, liberty and equality.

In the letter posted on social media, on the eve of Republic Day, he said, "On this Republic day, let us renew our lifelong pledge to protect our Constitution, the keystone of our cherished Republic, and to defend it as one people, whenever it is endangered."

The Congress chief, while extending greetings to fellow citizens, said as all celebrate the beloved nation, "let us also remember the Indian constitution and the commitment we made to all our citizens - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity."

On the eve of our 69th Republic Day, I'm writing this #LettertotheNation, to remind ourselves of the commitments we made in our Constitution. I wish each of you a very Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/VaJ3WOeBqx — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 25, 2018

He added that all must defend these treasured commitments more than ever before in the history of our young nation.

Talking about justice for all, Rahul said all must strive to ensure that the constitutional right to justice is sacrosanct and India's laws protect the underprivileged, the voiceless and the poorest of the poor.

He said there should be liberty to express one's views freely without fear of verbal or physical intimidation and violence.

The Congress chief further said that each citizen should be treated equally, not just in the letter of the law but in actions and the way people interact with each other. He also called for strengthening fraternal ties between all Indians.

"No matter our background, we are proud to share a common bond - our belonging to this beautiful nation," Rahul said.

(With PTI inputs)