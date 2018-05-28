Rahul to accompany Sonia during her medical check up abroad, takes dig at 'BJP social media troll army'

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be travelling abroad for a few days starting on Sunday to accompany his mother UPA chief Sonia Gandhi for a medical check up.

Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for her annual medical examination. She had undergone a surgery in the US in 2011.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s social media troll army, the Gandhi scion took to Twitter and asked them to not get too worked up as he will be back to India soon.

"Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don't get too worked up...I'll be back soon!" he said.

Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up...I'll be back soon! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2018

The Congress president is expected to return to the country in a week while Sonia Gandhi would stay abroad for a longer period.

As per party sources, some key decisions, including the allocation of ministerial portfolios in Karnataka after a Congress-JD(S) government led by HD Kumaraswamy was formed in the southern state last week, have been put on hold.

Some fresh appointments in the Congress are also awaited as part of the party's rejig under Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress chief held deliberations with party leaders since Saturday to decide on the portfolios for the party's legislators in Karnataka, but the discussions remained inconclusive.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the first week of June.

(With inputs from agencies)