close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Railway hotel tender case: Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi seek more time to join CBI probe

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday sought more time to appear before CBI in Railway hotel tender case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 10:52
Railway hotel tender case: Lalu Yadav, son Tejashwi seek more time to join CBI probe

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday sought more time to appear before CBI in Railway hotel tender case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Lalu to appear for questioning on October 5 and Tejashwi on October 6, PTI quoted CBI sources as saying.

It is alleged that Lalu as railway minister handed over maintenance of two Railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel (a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar) after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land of three acres through a benami company.

In July, CBI had registered a case against the then railway minister Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi, Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, Vijay Kochar and Vinay Kochar, both directors of Messer's Sujata Hotel Private Limited, Messer's Delight Marketing Private Limited, PK Goel, the then managing directors, IRCTC and unknown others under Section 120 B read with Section 420 of IPC and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)d prevention of corruption act 1988 in connection with the case.

The FIR alleged that Lalu as railway minister abused his official position for extending undue favours to Kochhars, acquired a "high value premium land" through a benami company Delight and as a quid pro quo, dishonestly and fraudulently managed award of leasing BNRs at Ranchi and Puri to the company of Kochhars.

TAGS

Lalu Prasad YadavCentral Bureau of InvestigationCBIRailway hotel tender caseBNR RanchiPuriSujata HotelRabri Devi

From Zee News

Nobel Literature Prize: Top controversies since first award in 1901
World

Nobel Literature Prize: Top controversies since first award...

Post-Dylan dilemma: Who will win the 2017 Nobel Literature Prize?
World

Post-Dylan dilemma: Who will win the 2017 Nobel Literature...

World

1,000-year-old bowl from China`s Song Dynasty sold for $37....

Delhi

CISF official opens fire at Azadpur Metro Station in Delhi

Facebook beefing up team to thwart election manipulation
Internet & Social Media

Facebook beefing up team to thwart election manipulation

Kerala

BJP workers attacked in Kerala by suspected CPI(M) workers

United in sadness over police violence, Catalans want dialogue
World

United in sadness over police violence, Catalans want dialo...

Under attack from all sides, where are IS jihadists going?
World

Under attack from all sides, where are IS jihadists going?

New Zealand&#039;s deadlock general elections: &#039;Kingmaker&#039; Winston Peters to hold talks today
World

New Zealand's deadlock general elections: 'Kingma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

It is advantage BJP as Rane floats own political party

Raksha Mantri kindles hope

DNA Edit: ‘Prove you are Indian’

Changing real estate: RERA orders have brought relief to homebuyers, DNA looks at the development