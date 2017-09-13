close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Railways allows m-Aadhar as identity proof for travel

m- Aadhar is a mobile app launched by Unique Identification Authority of India on which a person can download his/her Aadhar Card.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 20:29
Railways allows m-Aadhar as identity proof for travel
Representational image

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry on Wednesday announced that it has decided to permit m-Aadhar (Aadhar card on mobile app) as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for travel purpose in any reserved class.

"m-Aadhar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," said an official release. 

m- Aadhar is a mobile app launched by Unique Identification Authority of India on which a person can download his/her Aadhar Card. It can be done only on the mobile number to which Aadhar has been linked. For showing Aadhar, the person has to open the app and enter his/her password to show the Aadhar Card.

TAGS

Railway Ministrym-AadharIdentity proofTravelUnique Identification Authority of IndiaAadhar card

From Zee News

Delhi

Defamation plea against Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi High Court c...

Assam

Probe ordered after Assam teacher alleges pressure to conve...

World

Swedish opposition party to call vote of no-confidence in P...

Haryana

Two-day-old abandoned baby found near Ambala court

Ryan school teachers discuss Class II student murder, video out
Haryana

Ryan school teachers discuss Class II student murder, video...

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India submits written pleadings to ICJ against Pakistan
India

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India submits written pleadings to...

Girls made &#039;period excuse&#039; to avoid being raped by Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Haryana

Girls made 'period excuse' to avoid being raped b...

World

Syria army tries to encircle IS in Deir Ezzor: Military Sou...

EC flags poor response to enrolling service voters posted abroad
India

EC flags poor response to enrolling service voters posted a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course

Investing in quality education is imperative if India wants to reap demographic dividends

DNA Edit | Mr Gaffe: Gandhi scion refuses to learn

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due