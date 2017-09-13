Railways allows m-Aadhar as identity proof for travel

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry on Wednesday announced that it has decided to permit m-Aadhar (Aadhar card on mobile app) as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for travel purpose in any reserved class.

"m-Aadhar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," said an official release.

m- Aadhar is a mobile app launched by Unique Identification Authority of India on which a person can download his/her Aadhar Card. It can be done only on the mobile number to which Aadhar has been linked. For showing Aadhar, the person has to open the app and enter his/her password to show the Aadhar Card.