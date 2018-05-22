Railways announces over 9,000 openings for sub-inspectors and constables, apply now

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has announced more than 9,000 openings for the posts of sub-inspectors and constables. Both male and female can apply to these posts.

The Ministry has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 8619 posts of constables which includes 4403 male and 4216 female in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

It has also declared 1120 openings for posts of sub-inspectors including 819 male and 301 female in the Protection Force and Protection Special Force.

Candidates are suggested to see the employment news edition of May 19 to May 25, 2018. They can also visit the official website of Indian Railways mentioned below -

(http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id...) for authentic details.