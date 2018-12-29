Railways to soon increase quota of lower berths for senior citizens, female passengers

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways may soon increase the combined reservation quota of lower berths earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers 45 years of age and above and pregnant women, the Ministry of Railways took the decision on Saturday.

As of now, the quota of lower berths per coach is earmarked at six in sleeper class, three each in 2AC and 3AC in normal trains. For Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC Express trains the quota is four for 3AC and 3 for 3AC per coach.

As per the revised quota, there will be six reserved seats in sleeper class in trains which have a single sleeper coach while seven in trains which have more than one sleeper coach. The reserved seats per coach have been revised to four seats in 2AC in normal trains and five in Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC Express trains. There will be three seats under the quota in trains which have a single 2AC coach while four reserved in trains which have more 2AC coaches. In Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC Express trains also, there will be four reserved seats instead of the previous three in 2AC coaches.

Applauding Railways, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that if Indian Railways were to attempt a tagline for its achievements over this year, it would probably be - '2018, a year of many firsts'. This year, Railways manufactured India's fastest train, commissioned its longest bridge, converted a diesel loco into an electric one for the first time, built its first transport university, its first air-conditioned local train and perhaps its biggest first in the last three decades - lowest accident figures.

"Over the last four and a half years we have inculcated a new culture of implementing transformative reforms, setting ambitious targets and pushing the boundaries to give a green signal to growth. As a result, the past year has emerged as a year of 'many firsts' for Indian Railways," Goyal said.

